UK court verdict: Shehbaz to hold important press conference tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will address an important press conference tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly will brief the media about the National Crime Agency (NCA) report submitted to the Westminster court about money laundering charges against him and his family.

Addressing a press conference today, the SAPM Shahzad Akbar rejected the impression of Shahbaz and his son’s acquittal in the money laundering case in London, adding that the order released by the UK court does not mention the acquittal.

Akbar said the reports about the alleged ‘acquittal’ of younger Sharif or his son Suleiman Shahbaz are incorrect and misreporting.

Read More: NO MENTION OF SHAHBAZ’S ACQUITTAL IN UK COURT VERDICT: SHAHZAD AKBAR

The SAPM said that the investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) against Suleiman Shahbaz and some of his family members was not initiated at the request of [Asset Recovery Unit] ARU or NAB, but Pakistan was contacted over the two suspicious transactions by the NCA.

Shahzad Akbar said the opposition leader is facing money laundering charges in Pakistani courts and the statements of the witnesses are being recorded. The judgment will come from Pakistani courts in this regard, he maintained.