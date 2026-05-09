LONDON: Britain said on Saturday it was deploying its warship HMS Dragon to the Middle East in ​preparation for a potential multinational effort to protect shipping ‌in the Strait of Hormuz once conditions allow.

HMS Dragon, an air defence destroyer, was sent to the Eastern Mediterranean in March, ​shortly after the start of the Iran war, to help ​defend Cyprus.

Its relocation to the Middle East follows ⁠a move by France to deploy its carrier strike group ​to the southern Red Sea, as the two countries work ​together on a defensive plan aimed at restoring confidence in the trade route.

“The pre-positioning of HMS Dragon is part of prudent planning that ​will ensure that the UK is ready, as part ​of a multinational coalition jointly led by the UK and France, ‌to ⁠secure the Strait, when conditions allow,” a spokesperson for Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.

As the U.S. and Iran inch toward a potential off-ramp from their 10-week war, France and Britain have ​been working on ​a proposal ⁠to lay the groundwork for safe transit through the Strait once the situation stabilises.

The plan ​would need coordination with Iran and a ​dozen countries ⁠have indicated a willingness to take part.

Britain’s ability to participate in any protective mission will be limited by the stretched ⁠Royal Navy, ​which is much smaller now ​than in the past and which has had to retire some ships before ​replacements have become available.