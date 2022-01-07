UK envoy calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, ISPR said on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that it’s imperative for regional peace and stability that the international community assist Afghanistan to avert the humanitarian crisis

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace particularly in the Afghan situation.

Yesterday, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, had met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to ISPR, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

COAS Bajwa had said, “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.

COAS Bajwa underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan, said ISPR.

The army chief had stressed the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. Both sides had agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains, read the ISPR statement.

The visiting dignitary had acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

