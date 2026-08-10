UK announces nearly £130 million funding for zero-emission vehicle technology
- By Reuters -
- Aug 10, 2026
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The UK government announced nearly £130 million ($175 million) in funding for zero-emission vehicle technologies on Monday, with almost £65 million in public money and the rest provided by the industry.
- Nearly £50 million in UK government funding awarded to auto firms and research partners to develop and scale zero-emission vehicle technologies.
- A further £17 million injected into nine connected and automated mobility projects, covering technologies including sensors, brake-by-wire systems and AI simulation.
- “UK invented the modern motor industry , and we’re determined to ensure the next generation of vehicles are designed and built here too,” Industry Minister Blair McDougall said in a statement announcing the funding.
- Britain is committed to ending sales of new cars powered solely by petrol or diesel from 2030, with all new cars required to be zero-emission by 2035.