The UK government announced nearly £130 million ($175 million) in ​funding for zero-emission vehicle technologies ‌on Monday, with almost £65 million in public money and the rest provided ​by the industry.

Nearly £50 million in ​UK government funding awarded to auto ⁠firms and research partners to ​develop and scale zero-emission vehicle technologies.

A ​further £17 million injected into nine connected and automated mobility projects, covering technologies ​including sensors, brake-by-wire systems and ​AI simulation.

“UK invented the modern motor industry ‌, and we’re determined to ensure the next generation of vehicles are designed and built here too,” Industry ​Minister Blair ​McDougall ⁠said in a statement announcing the funding.

Britain is ​committed to ending sales of ​new ⁠cars powered solely by petrol or diesel from 2030, with ⁠all ​new cars required to ​be zero-emission by 2035.