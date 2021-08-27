UK intelligence chief calls on COAS Bajwa to discuss Afghanistan situation

RAWALPINDI: United Kingdom (UK) Secret Intelligence Service chief Richard Moore met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting matters of mutual and professional interests, intelligence/defence collaboration between both countries and overall regional security, with special emphasis on post-US withdrawal in Afghanistan came under discussion.

COAS General Bajwa said that Pakistan is helping achieve a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan. Pakistan is willing to do whatever is possible to help Afghanistan achieve an inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s untiring efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Read more: PAKISTAN HAS NO FAVOURITES IN ONGOING AFGHAN CONFLICT, COAS BAJWA TELLS EU ENVOYS

On August 10, United States (US) Secretary Defence Lloyd Austin telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss Afghanistan and mutual goals of security and stability in the region.

According to the details of the conversation shared by the US defence secretary on Twitter, Secretary Austin had expressed his interest in continuing to improve the relationship between the US and Pakistan, build upon the multiple shared interests in the region.