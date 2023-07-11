29.9 C
UK issues travel advisory for Pakistan amid threat of ‘terror attacks’

LONDON: The government of the United Kingdom (UK) has issued a travel advisory for Pakistan citing a possible threat of terror attacks, ARY News reported.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advised British citizens to avoid all political demonstrations, large crowds of people and public events.

British citizens are advised to avoid traveling to the majority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s areas including, Peshawar, Ring Road, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Tank, Banu, Lakki Marwat, Chitral, DI Khan, Swat, Buner, Lower Dir, Orakzai and other areas amid threat of terror attacks.

UK government has also directed its citizens to not travel to coastal areas of Balochistan and the Line of Control.

The people are directed to keep themselves away from the political protests being held in Pakistan as some of them are ‘fuming anti-weste sentiments’.

The Office stated, “Public demonstrations are common in Pakistan. You should keep track of the local news. Protests can occur with little warning and while most remain peaceful, they can turn violent and escalate quickly.”

UK citizens are also directed to keep vigilant about the hot weather in Pakistan during their travel.

