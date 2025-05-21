UK minister calls Israeli soldiers firing near diplomats ‘unacceptable’

The United Kingdom (UK) minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, said on Wednesday that he had spoken to diplomats who were affected by Israeli soldiers’ fire near a diplomatic delegation in the occupied West Bank, and said an investigation was needed.

“Today’s events in Jenin are unacceptable. I have spoken to our diplomats who were affected,” Falconer said in a post on X.

“Civilians must always be protected, and diplomats allowed to do their jobs. There must be a full investigation and those responsible should be held accountable.”a