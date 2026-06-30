The UK must invest around £89 billion ($118 billion) through the 2030s to overhaul its power grid, which ​could face growing inefficiencies and higher costs ​for consumers without upgrades, the country’s grid operator ⁠said on Tuesday.

The latest National Energy System Operator estimate ​represents a rise of around 53% from a plan announced ​in 2024 and comes as the Labour government faces pressure from opposition parties over its clean power targets and as ​it seeks to lower energy costs to help with ​a cost of living squeeze.

Network fees currently make up around 25% ‌of ⁠a typical domestic energy bill in the UK.

The rise is due to recommendations for new offshore connections, such as a £15 billion project to connect wind projects in ​the Celtic Sea ​to the ⁠power grid, and inflation, NESO’s Beyond 2030 report said.

Typically network upgrade costs are decided ​and approved by the energy regulator Ofgem ​and ⁠then added to electricity bills.

The power grid upgrades are needed to help meet demand which is expected to grow more than ⁠30% ​by the mid-2030s, driven by ​electric vehicles, new housing, industry and AI-enabled data centres, NESO’s report said.