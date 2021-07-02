UK’s new graduate route allows students to stay back after completing studies

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) has opened a new graduate immigration route, allowing international students, including those from Pakistan, to stay back for a longer period after completing their studies.

The new graduate immigration route opened for applications on July 1. It provides an opportunity for international students who have been awarded their degree to stay in the United Kingdom (UK) and work, or look for work, at any skill level for two years, or three years for doctoral students, a statement said.

The new graduate immigration route is “unsponsored”, meaning applicants do not need a job offer in order to be eligible. There is no minimum salary requirement nor caps on numbers. Graduates on the route can work flexibly, switch jobs and develop their career as required.

Whilst the route does not lead to settlement, those on the route will be able to move into another work-based route, such as the Skilled Worker route – which does lead to settlement – once they meet the complete requirements.

“Launching the Graduate route shows the government’s commitment to attracting talent from around the world and ensuring that international students will continue to choose the UK as the destination to study and build their careers,” the statement read.

Applicants who are in the United Kingdom (UK) can apply only. Those who apply from outside of the UK will be rejected and refused entry to the United Kingdom and could lose their eligibility to apply for the graduate route as a whole, the statement warns.