UK plans ban on mobile phones in schools

LONDON: The UK Government is considering introducing a legal ban on mobile phone use in schools across England as part of new education reforms, according to media reports.

Under the proposed plans, children would be prohibited from using mobile phones during the school day by law.

Education minister Jacqui Smith told the House of Lords that the government would table an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, creating a clear legal requirement for schools to restrict phone use.

The Department for Education (DfE) said the move would formalise practices already being followed by many schools.

Earlier this year, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson had written to schools urging them to adopt a phone-free policy throughout the school day. The government now plans to place that guidance on a statutory footing, meaning schools will be required to comply.

Officials say the approach differs from proposals by the Conservative Party, which has advocated for a stricter, outright legal ban.

Shadow education secretary Laura Trott welcomed the move, calling it “fantastic news for headteachers, parents and pupils across the country.”

Read More: Mobile phones seriously affect children’s health: Experts warn

The proposal comes amid a broader international trend, with several countries, including members of the European Union, taking steps to limit children’s screen time.

Health experts have also warned about the risks of early mobile phone use. Speaking on a television programme, paediatrician Dr Waseem Ahmed Jamalvi cautioned parents against giving phones to young children.

“Using mobile phones at an early age is extremely harmful for a child’s growth,” he said, adding that it can lead to poor eyesight, sleep disturbances, irritability, and delays in learning and development.