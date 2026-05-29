UK pledges 300,000 youth placements after 'lost generation' warning

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) will create additional work experience and training placements for young people, ​the government said on Friday, a day ‌after a review warned the country risked a “lost generation” locked out of work.

The UK government had previously announced ​a £2.5 billion ($3.36 billion) youth employment support package, unveiled ​earlier this year, which the government said ⁠at the time would help create 200,000 ​jobs.