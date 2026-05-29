UK pledges 300,000 youth placements after 'lost generation' warning
- By Reuters -
- May 29, 2026
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LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) will create additional work experience and training placements for young people, the government said on Friday, a day after a review warned the country risked a “lost generation” locked out of work.
The UK government had previously announced a £2.5 billion ($3.36 billion) youth employment support package, unveiled earlier this year, which the government said at the time would help create 200,000 jobs.
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The government will fund 300,000 placements including work experience and short government-funded programmes for jobseekers claiming benefits
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Placements will focus on sectors such as construction, health and social care, and hospitality
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The initiative follows a review led by former minister Alan Milburn, which warned Britain risks a “lost generation” without urgent action
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The report said the number of 16- to 24-year-olds not in employment, education or training has risen to just over 1 million, or one in eight, and could reach one in six within five years
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It highlighted a sharp decline in entry-level jobs and work experience opportunities
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The report said public spending is skewed, with about 25 pounds spent on benefits for every pound on employment support for young people