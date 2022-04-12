UK PM Boris Johnson, wife fined for lockdown breaches

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife were fined by police for breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules, the government said on Tuesday.

The announcement means Johnson will become the first sitting prime minister in living memory to have been found breaking the law.

Police said earlier on Tuesday they would issue at least another 30 fines for people who attended gatherings in Johnson’s offices and residence in breach of strict coronavirus lockdown rules, taking the total to more than 50.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices,” a UK government statement said.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

Johnson’s leadership has been under immense pressure following a series of allegations that government staff, including Johnson at times, had attended multiple parties and gatherings at a time of strict public health measures to curb the spread of Covid.

