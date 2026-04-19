UK police arrest seven over nationwide plan to shoplift from high-end stores

British police said they had arrested seven people on Sunday over what they said was a ​national coordinated plan by activists who want to ‌tax the super rich to damage and steal from high-end stores.

The seven individuals, one man and six women, were detained in ​Salford in northwest England on suspicion of conspiracy to ​steal, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police said the group ⁠were believed to have been training for non-direct action ​as part of a mass shoplifting campaign, intending to ​steal from high-value retail stores and supermarkets to redistribute the stolen items.

“We are taking robust action to disrupt this type of organised ​criminality, and it will not be tolerated,” Assistant Chief ​Constable Steph Parker said in a statement.

Take Back Power, which describes itself ‌as ⁠a civil resistance group demanding a tax on extreme wealth, said its supporters had been arrested.

“The police are arresting people at generic training sessions that simply teach the ​history and principles ​of staying ⁠non-violent,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

London police said in March that they had ​arrested 15 people from Take Back Power ​over alleged ⁠plans for mass shoplifting.

Nine members of that group were charged on Sunday with offences involving stunts at the Ritz ⁠Hotel ​in Central London last December, when ​manure was poured on the floor, and after another incident that month at ​the Tower of London.