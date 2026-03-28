UK regulator investigates five companies for fake reviews and misleading ratings

The British competition regulator has launched investigations into five companies including AutoTrader and Just Eat as part of its crackdown on fake reviews and ‌misleading online ratings, it said on Friday.

The investigations follow the watchdog’s interventions into tech giants Amazon and Google over possible breaches of consumer protection law, ​which led to changes for improving systems for identifying fake reviews.

Under ​newly granted powers, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) can ⁠independently decide whether consumer law has been infringed and act against breaches, ​including levying fines and ordering businesses to improve their practices.

Here are details ​about the latest probes: