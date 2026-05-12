UK safeguarding minister resigns in protest at PM Starmer's leadership
- By Reuters -
- May 12, 2026
LONDON: Britain’s safeguarding minister Jess Phillips resigned from government on Tuesday in protest at Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership, adding to pressure on Starmer after a poor performance in last week’s local elections.
Her exit comes as more than 80 lawmakers from the governing Labour Party have publicly called on Starmer to set a timetable for his departure.
“The desire not to have an argument means we rarely make an argument, leaving opportunities for progress stalled and delayed,” Phillips said in a scathing resignation letter to Starmer, which was first reported by Sky News.
“I want a Labour government to work …, but I’m not seeing the change I think I, and the country expect, and so cannot continue to serve as a minister under the current leadership.”