LONDON: Britain’s safeguarding minister Jess ​Phillips resigned from government on ‌Tuesday in protest at Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership, adding to pressure on Starmer ​after a poor performance in ​last week’s local elections.

Her exit comes ⁠as more than 80 lawmakers ​from the governing Labour Party ​have publicly called on Starmer to set a timetable for his departure.

“The desire not ​to have an argument means ​we rarely make an argument, leaving opportunities ‌for ⁠progress stalled and delayed,” Phillips said in a scathing resignation letter to Starmer, which was first ​reported by ​Sky News.

“I ⁠want a Labour government to work …, but I’m ​not seeing the change I ​think ⁠I, and the country expect, and so cannot continue to serve ⁠as ​a minister under ​the current leadership.”