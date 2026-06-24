UK temperature hits record for June

The UK on Wednesday ‌recorded its highest temperature for June, reaching 35.8 ​degrees Celsius (96.26 degrees ​Fahrenheit) in southern England, the Met ⁠Office said on Wednesday.

Provisional ​data shows a record reached at Wiggonholt in West Sussex, ​England.

The previous high, which dates back to when official ​records began in 1884, ​was 35.6 C set in ‌1957 ⁠and later matched in 1976.

The hottest UK temperature ever recorded was ​in ​July ⁠2022 and stands at 40.3 C.

The ​June heatwave follows a ​record-breaking ⁠May, when the country recorded its hottest ⁠day ​for the month ​, hitting 35.1 C.

Read Also: UK temperature forecast to break June record as heatwave spreads

Temperatures in the UK are expected to smash records for June later this week, prompting authorities to issue a rare ​extreme heat warning, as a heatwave hitting western Europe spreads north across ‌the Channel.

The mercury could reach 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit) by the middle of the week, the country’s weather forecaster said on Monday, as part of a four-day heatwave ​which would easily break the record for June set at 35.6 C ​in 1957 and later matched in 1976.

The heatwave, covering southern ⁠and central England and parts of Wales, could push temperatures above 39 C ​in some places, the Met said. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Britain ​was in July 2022 and stands at 40.3 C.

The June heatwave follows a record-breaking May, when the country recorded its hottest day for the month hitting 35.1 C.