UK to block Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal from raising BT stake

The British government will oppose any attempt ​from Indian billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal ‌to increase his stake in telecoms group BT (BT.L), citing the need to maintain sovereign ​control over “critical national infrastructure”, the Financial ​Times reported on Thursday, citing people ⁠familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not ​immediately verify the report. BT, the UK ​government, and Bharti did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters exclusively reported last week ​that Bharti Enterprises was seeking to ​potentially increase its stake in BT to just under the ‌threshold ⁠that would require it to make a full takeover offer for the British telecoms group.

A Bharti spokesman had said ​the company ​is pleased ⁠with its current 24.95% shareholding and “currently has no plans to ​increase its stake.”

In September, Sunil Mittal, ​founder ⁠and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and Gopal Vittal, vice-chairman and managing director of ⁠Bharti ​Airtel (BRTI.NS), opens new tab, joined the BT board ​as non-independent non-executive directors.