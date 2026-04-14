The board of UK water regulator ​Ofwat is split over whether to approve ‌a rescue deal offered by the creditors of Thames Water, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person ​familiar with the matter.

The water regulator’s board ​has so far failed to reach a consensus ⁠on the deal floated by senior creditors ​to save UK’s largest water supplier, the report said.

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Thames ​Water, which is at the centre of a , could be nationalised if regulators fail to agree ​a deal with the group of senior creditors, ​which includes Invesco, Elliott Management and Silver Point Capital.

The creditor ‌group, ⁠called London & Valley Water, made a new offer to rescue water supply company in March, which included 3.35 billion pounds ($4.54 billion) of new equity and up ​to 6.55 billion ​pounds of ⁠new debt.

An Ofwat spokesperson told Reuters it is continuing to engage with ​London & Valley Water and reviewing their plans ​carefully ⁠to assess whether they deliver a turnaround in Thames Water’s operational performance and strengthen its financial ⁠resilience.

Thames Water ​did not immediately respond to ​a Reuters request for comment.