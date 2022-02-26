Ukraine official says about 3,500 Russian troops killed or injured

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Russia’s attack on Kyiv was not advancing and that around 3,500 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured so far in Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.

“We are striking the enemy around Kyiv. The enemy is not moving for now,” said Oleksiy Arestovych.

Earlier, Russia on Saturday ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine “from all directions” as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew and officials reported 198 civilian deaths.

Kyiv residents took shelter to the sound of explosions as Ukraine’s army said it had held back an assault on the capital but was fighting Russian “sabotage groups” which had infiltrated the city.

Moscow said it had fired cruise missiles at military targets and would “develop the offensive from all directions” after accusing Ukraine of having “rejected” talks.

But, on day three of Russia’s invasion, a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his country would never give in to the Kremlin.

Zelensky spoke in a video message, wearing olive green military-style clothing and looking tired but determined.

“I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth,” the 44-year-old said.

“Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this.”

He later said Ukraine had “derailed” the Russian plan of overthrowing him and urged Russians to pressure Putin into stopping the conflict.

Ignoring warnings from the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that the UN refugee agency said has forced almost 116,000 people to flee to neighbouring countries.

Tens of thousands more are estimated to be displaced within Ukraine, with many on the move to western areas of the country less affected by the fighting.

