Sunday, February 20, 2022
type here...
HomeInternational
Reuters

Ukraine receives shipment of machine guns and surveillance gear

test

KYIV: Ukraine has received a plane load of machine guns, surveillance gear and rifles as part of a Canadian military assistance package, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday.

Ukraine has received plane loads of arms and military gear from NATO allies as the country braces for a possible military attack by Russia.

Ukraine, shipment, machine guns, surveillance gear

“We received military aid in the form of rifles, machine guns with optical sights, night vision & surveillance devices & military equipment. Thank you for this important & timely decision,” Reznikov wrote in a tweet.

Comments

Reuters

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.