Ukraine’s sailor sinks £5mn luxury yacht of Russian boss in ‘revenge’

A Ukrainian sailor sank a 5 million Pound luxury yacht of his Russian boss in what he claimed was an act to revenge Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The suspect who has not been named has been arrested for the act at Port Adriano in Spain’s Majorca and said that he did not regret it and will repeat the same.

According to local media, the 55-year-old man worked as a mechanic on the Lady Anastasia ship for 10 years and allegedly opened three valves on the five-cabin yacht so it would take on water.

The attempted sabotage was an “act of revenge” against his boss Alexander Mijeev, the Russian CEO of Rosoboronexport, a state-owned company specialising in military weapons.

He is alleged to have told the other three crew members to abandon the ship after opening the valves and asked them not to worry as he would take all the blame. The yacht was partially submerged as a result, however, still tied to the moorings.

The man turned himself in and said in a statement during court that he was watching the news of an attack on Ukraine when he saw a cruise missile attack on a building in Kyiv that was said to be manufactured by Mijeev’s company.

Two hours later, he returned to the boat with his plan to submerge it. He closed the fuel valves to avoid pollution at the marina. He then opened a valve in the engine room to bring in water and two more in the compartment where the staff and crew lives.

He admitted responsibility after arrest but has been released.

