Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump ​on Sunday, less than a day after ‌Trump mounted his latest criticism of the British leader over a perceived lack of support for ​the U.S. campaign against Iran.

“The leaders ​began by discussing the latest situation in ⁠the Middle East and the military ​cooperation between the UK and US through ​the use of RAF (Royal Air Force) bases in support of the collective self-defence of partners in ​the region,” a spokeswoman from Starmer’s ​office said in a statement.

The statement did not reference ‌Trump’s ⁠most recent remarks, made in a post on Truth Social, in which he responded to news Britain may send an ​aircraft carrier ​to the ⁠region by saying “We don’t need people that join Wars after ​we’ve already won!”

The spokeswoman from Starmer’s ​office ⁠added: “The Prime Minister also shared his heartfelt condolences with President Trump and the ⁠American ​people following the deaths of ​six U.S. soldiers.”

“They looked forward to speaking again soon.”