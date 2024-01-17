Ultra rare CS2 skin worth $1 mln found after 10 years of its release

The extremely rare Counter-Strike 2 weapon skin has surfaced a decade after its original release back in 2013 in CS:GO.

The extremely rare variant of the AK-47 skin, recently found in CS2, left the entire community in awe, as the weapon skin is valued at approximately $1 million.

This particular AK-47 Case Hardened is one-of-a-kind due to its weapon type, float value, and design pattern.

All of these features make it one of the most unique skins to exist in CS2, skyrocketing its value which is estimated to be worth around the million-dollar mark.

There are a lot of rare skins in CS2, with values contingent on factors such as weapon type, float value, design pattern, and more.

after 10 years, it finally happened… STATTRAK FACTORY NEW #661 SCAR PATTERN estimated at $800k to $1M pic.twitter.com/BGWMHiFY6c — ohnePixel (@ohnePixel) January 15, 2024

Generally, Case Hardened skins hold considerable value, being among the most distinctive weapon finishes in the game.

Recently, on January 15th, OhnePixel, a renowned skin expert and SkinBid owner, discovered a unique AK-47 Case Hardened, known as a Blue Gem.

The skin surfaced on a Chinese trading website, Buff, on January 4th. This particular AK-47 Case Hardened is the sole one in existence in CS2, marked by exclusive features that set it apart and contribute to its uniqueness.

Weapon Skin: AK-47

Weapon Finish: Case Hardened

Weapon Type: Factory New

Design Pattern: #661

Float Value: 0.04827452823519707

Feature: StatTrak

Due to its nature of mythical rarity, AK-47 Case Hardened StatTrak Factory New 661 Pattern, is valued somewhere between $800,000 to $1,000,000 USD, as per skin expert OhnePixel.

