Umair Jaswal speaks up about life post divorce, second marriage

From his divorce from A-list actor Sana Javed to a happy life after his second marriage, famed singer Umair Jaswal tells all in the new interview.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

For the unversed, singer-songwriter Umair Jaswal was married to celebrated actor Sana Javed, from 2020 till 2023.

While there had been speculations about their split last year, after the two unfollowed each other on the social site Instagram and also removed their wedding and other pictures, their separation was confirmed in January when his ex-wife announced her second marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Jaswal took his fans by a pleasant surprise last month when he shared a picture of himself, in a groom attire, to announce his second marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

In a new tell-all, the ‘Sammi Meri Waar’ hitmaker has now reflected on the ‘beautiful’ life after marriage saying, “Alhamdulillah. God has been very very kind.”

“God takes you through a journey and brings you to the right place. And when you reach that place, you realize that the journey was meant to take you there so that you understand and you can appreciate that time and place,” he noted.

“A lot of people reached out to me, millions of my fans and people who were not even my fans. They were concerned and reached out to me from all over the world. But I kept telling them that it was God’s plan,” Jaswal shared. “And now they are so happy.”

“I got so overwhelmed with the love and response we got from posting just one picture of the announcement. I’m happy that there are people out there, who love me and I’m in their prayers,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

When further quizzed about not revealing his bride’s name or identity, the singer maintained, “People are obsessed with the lives of other people and celebrities, and I believe that people open that door themself. I want the focus to be on my work.”

“Also, you have to respect the other person’s space and privacy too,” he concluded.

Also Read: Umair Jaswal asks fans for prayers in viral post