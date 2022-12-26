Umar Akmal asks Babar Azam to get him permission to play first-class

Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Umar Akmal has openly spoken about the ‘injustice’ done to him and leveled serious allegations against the coach of Central Punjab.

He was talking to ARY News’s sports program Bouncer.

At the beginning of the conversation, the host of the program asked whether Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah got more chances or if you (Umar Akmal)?

Akmal said that difficult times come to every player. “I got out for zero in two consecutive matches in the series against Sri Lanka, if I had scored in those matches, there would have been no explanation.”

The middle-order player said as far as he remembers, he made a comeback in the team three times and all three times but doesn’t know why he was dropped.

He complained that after being out of the team, he is not even allowed to play first-class cricket.

The program’s host asked that Babar Azam is your cousin and also the captain of the national team, did you take your complaint to him?

Read more: Umar Akmal claims of being attacked outside home, attackers say otherwise

“I did not talk to Babar Azam about my selection and neither did contact him in this matter,” Umar Akmal replied.

The host asked that Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman also have no special performance, but Babar Azam still defends them, but why does he not come in support of Umar Akmal?

On Umar Akmal said that I request Babar Azam that if I am included in his plan, he should talk to the selector and the coach of Central Punjab and allow him to play first class.

Addressing Umar Akmal, the host said that he had a problem with former coach Mickey Arthur, his relationship with Waqar Younis was cold and now he has a complaint with Abdul Razzaq as he is the coach of Central Punjab.

Umar Akmal said that when you are not respected in the team and sidelined for no reason, how long one can remain silent?

Comments