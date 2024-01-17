Umar Akmal claims rejecting T20 league offers worth crores

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal said he rejected offers from international level Twenty20 (T20) leagues to play domestic cricket but got nothing in return.

Umar Akmal made the statement in a podcast. The wicketkeeper batter said his mission was to only play for Pakistan and domestic cricket.

He said he got offers from the Big Bash League and Bangladesh Premier League with salaries worth $100,000, but the Pakistan Cricket Board told him to play in the country so emerging players could learn from him.

The wicketkeeper batter said the Pakistan Cricket Board never fulfilled their promises nor honoured his services.

It is pertinent to mention that Umar Akmal has not represented the Green Shirts since 2019. His last appearance for the side was in a T20I against Sri Lanka at Lahore on October 07 that year.

Moreover, he was not picked by any franchise to play in the country’s premier T20 event Pakistan Super League this year.

The right-handed batter has played 221 matches for Pakistan across all three formats. He has scored 5,887 international runs with the help of three centuries and 34 half-centuries.

