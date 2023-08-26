Umar Akmal moves into tears remembering hard times

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal, known for playing match-winning knocks in the middle order, went through a dark phase when he got banned from the sport for 18 months.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had suspended the wicketkeeper batter from all forms of the game for three years over failing to report corrupt practices on two occasions. He challenged the suspension, and the punishment was reduced to 1.5 years (18 months).

Umar Akmal could not hold back tears when recalling the hard phase of his life in a private channel’s talk show. He talked about the financial problems taking a toll on him then.

The right-handed batter said he saw the true nature of the people when he struggled in life. The cricketer said they abandoned him when he needed them the most.

Umar Akmal wished that no one should face the situation he went through, adding that his daughter Harleen did not go to school for eight months as he could not pay the fees.

He credited his brothers Kamran and Adnan, who are cricketers themselves, and wife Noor Amna – daughter of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir – for being with him through thick and thin.

Umar Akmal revealed that his wife was born with a silver spoon in her mouth and vowed to support him in any situation.

It is pertinent to mention that Umar Akmal has not represented the Green Shirts since 2019. His last appearance for the side was in a T20I against Sri Lanka at Lahore on October 07 that year.

The right-handed batter has played 221 matches for Pakistan across all three formats. He has scored 5,887 international runs with the help of three centuries and 34 half-centuries.

