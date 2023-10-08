Umar Akmal recounts memories of ICC World Cup 2011

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal, who was ousted from the national cricket team after off-field controversies, claimed that he could lead Pakistan to win the ICC World Cup 2011, however, he failed to perform.

Umar Akmal, who was once a strong middle-order batter of the Pakistan team, recounted memories of the ICC World Cup 2011. He said that he could play a vital role in Pakistan’s victory in the 2011 World Cup held in India, however, he failed to retain his performance.

While talking to a private news channel, Akmal said that he represented Pakistan in 2011 and 2015 World Cups besides several other series and has experience playing in India.

“During the semi-final against India, I thought I could lead Pakistan with the match and had confidence that Pakistan could become the world champion by winning the final. Unfortunately, I couldn’t do it.”

“I tried to give cent per cent performance but I couldn’t perform well enough. During the match, the condition had changed and become difficult at that time.”

The batter said, “I watched the highlights of the match after returning to Pakistan and discussed with then skipper Shahid Afridi, brother Kamran Akmal and star batsman Younis Khan.”

“They also confirmed that you could win the world cup for Pakistan. If I became successful, then my name would last in cricket history for a long time. However, it is an honour to represent Pakistan,” said Akmal.