Umar Akmal reveals Wahab Riaz’s response to his comeback offer

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has made shocking revelations about Wahab Riaz’s response to his offer to make a comeback for the national side.

Akmal, who represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, has been out of the national side since 2019 when he last appeared for Pakistan during a three-match home series against Sri Lanka.

The right-handed batter has, in the past, expressed his wish to make a comeback to the Pakistan squad.

In a recent interview with a private TV channel, Umar Akmal revealed that he had informed former Pakistan cricket team manager Wahab Riaz about his plan to play for Pakistan.

“I keep saying that I want to play and I am being asked if I appeared in trials. Wahab Riaz asked me ‘Have you played trial matches?’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I told him that I am available,” he said.

In an earlier interview, the middle-order batter Umar Akmal also made shocking claims about his differences with former head coach Waqar Younis.

Akmal recalled an incident where, after scoring a century in a Test match, instead of receiving praise, Younis remarked, “You’ve started playing T20 cricket in Tests.”

Umar Akmal expressed his dismay, stating that such comments demoralised him as a young player.

He shared that in another instance, after being dismissed in the second Test, Younis sarcastically commented, “Where’s your T20 cricket now?” Highlighting the impact of this behavior, Akmal questioned the approach taken by the coaching staff towards nurturing young players.