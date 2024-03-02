Umar Farooq Zahoor: Man who bought Toshakhana gifts a proclaimed offender?

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in its report submitted to Islamabad High Court (IHC), has made startling revelations against Umar Farooq Zahoor, who reportedly brought Toshakhana gifts from deposed prime minister Imran Khan in 2019, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) nullified first information reports (FIRs) registered against Khush Bakht Mirza alias Sophia Mirza by her ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor at the Secretariat Police station, Islamabad.

In the case of Khush Bakht Mirza versus The State and Others, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the high court invalidated the FIRs in a 16-page judgment.

The FIA, in its report, stated that during the course of verification Umer Farooq Zahoor was contacted to ascertain the contents and ownership of the complaint, but to no avail.

“Consequently, it transpired that the complainant [Umar Farooq Zahoor] is wanted in multiple FIRs of the FIA Lahore viz FIR Nos 343/2020 [PS FIA AHTC Lahore] and 36/2020 & 40/2020 [PS FIA CCC Lahore] etc,” the FIA added.

Terming Zahoor a ‘proclaimed offender’, it stated: “The Non-bailable arrest warrants and Proclamations Orders were duly issued against him by the competent courts, and the same are part of the FIA and the Court records. Moreover, he had been subject to INTERPOL Red Notice twice, and Exit Control List (ECL).”

The FIA believes that Zahoor was abroad at the time of filing his complaint and registration of FIR No.465/2022 of PS Secretariat Islamabad Police against the ex-DG FIA, the officials of FIA Lahore, and others.

Meanwhile, IHC revealed that the FIRs were initiated following Zahoor’s application, although investigations indicate his absence abroad during that time. The court ordered Islamabad Inspector General of Police to conduct investigation, covering false statements regarding Zahoor’s whereabouts.

If Zahoor did indeed visit the station, the In charge Police Station will be held accountable for their failure to take action.

Zahoor’s name hit headlines when he claimed in an interview to have bought from the former PTI government an expensive Graff wristwatch, which was gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to then PM Imran Khan, for over $2 million.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by Imran Khan became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the PTI founder for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

Imran Khan admitted in a written reply that he had sold at least four presents he had received during his tenure as the prime minister.