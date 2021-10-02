Umer Sharif’s body to arrive in Karachi on Tuesday: sources

KARACHI: The body of legendary comedian Umer Sharif, who passed away in Germany today, would arrive in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter informed ARY News that the German hospital where the comedy legend was being treated had issued the death certificate but, according to the country’s laws, an official death certificate will be required to send a body to another country.

The clearance would be given on Monday as local government offices remained closed on Saturday and Sunday due to weekly holidays in Germany, sources said.

They said that the clearance certificate would be issued on Monday and body would arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif will be laid to rest at the graveyard of Saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in Karachi as per his wish, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani Saturday said.

Saeed Ghani in a message from his Twitter handle said that measures were taken by the provincial government to make arrangements in this regard.

The announcement from Saeed Ghani came after the son of the comedian Jawad Umer said that it was his father’s wish that he would be buried at the premises of the shrine of Saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA).

“My father is no more and we are trying to bring back his body as soon as possible,” he said.

The Sindh government has previously also provided assistance to the legendary comedian for his medical treatment abroad after its released funds of Rs40 million in this regard.

