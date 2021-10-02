Umer Sharif ‘will be missed’ as President, PM mourn comedian’s death  

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday mourned the death of legendary comedian Umer Sharif, who breathed his last in Germany today while being airlifted to the United States for medical treatment.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, the prime minister said that he was saddened to learn regarding the death of Umar Sharif.

“I had the good fortune of touring with him to raise funds for [Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital] SKMT,” he said adding that he was one of the country’s great entertainers and will be missed.

Saddened to learn of Umar Sharif’s passing. I had the good fortune of touring with him to raise funds for SKMT. He was one of our great entertainers and will be missed. My prayers & condolences go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2021



The prime minister said that his prayers and condolences go to the family of the comedian.

President Arif Alvi also expressed grief over the demise of Umer Sharif and said that he had a unique sense of humour. He prayed for the eternal peace of Sharif and condole with the family over their loss.

Read More: LEGENDARY COMEDIAN UMER SHARIF PASSES AWAY

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif also condoled over the demise and said that Umer Sharif was the identity of Pakistan globally and a legendary actor.

سب کو ہنسانے والا آج سب کو رُلا گیا۔

عمر شریف دنیا بھر میں پاکستان کی پہچان اور باکمال فنکار تھے اور ان کی کمی کبھی پوری نہیں ہوسکتی۔ اللہ تعالی مرحوم کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام عطا فرمائے اور ان کے لواحقین اور چاہنے والوں کو صبر دے۔ آمین pic.twitter.com/GgOCfWzPqy — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 2, 2021



“He received recognition for his comedy skills globally,” he said adding that his vacuum could not be filled by anyone else.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!