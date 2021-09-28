Air ambulance carrying Umer Sharif leaves for US

KARACHI: Air ambulance carrying comedy king Umer Sharif has departed for the United States (US) from Karachi International airport on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Umer Sharif was brought to the airport in an ambulance from the city’s private hospital as the doctors earlier in the day had declared him fit for travelling to the United States for his advanced treatment.

The doctors of the air ambulance also checked the legendary comedian and declared him fit for the travel. Zareen Ghazal, wife of Umer Sharif is also accompanying him in the airambulance.

The son of the comedy king, Javed Umer appealed to the nation to pray for the early recovery of his ailing father.

Yesterday, Sharif was stopped from travelling to the US by the panel of doctors treating him at Karachi’s private hospital due to low blood pressure.

Earlier, Umar Sharif’s wife Zareen Ghazal had said the health of her husband is stable now and she would also leave with him to the US in the air ambulance.

The couple underwent COVID-19 tests before departure to the US.

Earlier, the ambulance administration was asked to wait for a day by the doctors. Zareen Ghazal had said that it would be a massive financial loss if the air ambulance departs without carrying Umer Sharif to the US for medical treatment.