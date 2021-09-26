Umer Sharif’s family not to accompany him in air ambulance

KARACHI: Legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s family will not be leaving with the air ambulance brought to Pakistan to transfer him to the United States for medical treatment, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the first wife of the comedian, Deeba, and his two sons, Jawad and Fawad, would leave for the United States in a separate commercial flight on September 28.

The tickets for the family members were booked through the Sindh health department and they were unable to travel in the air ambulance owing to the absence of visas of the countries where the latter would land for refueling and change of plane.

An air ambulance booked to take ailing Umer Sharif abroad for medical treatment will land at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on 26 September (today).

According to the schedule of the flight provided by the air ambulance’s company, it would land at Karachi airport on midnight of 26 September and would be refueled on the tarmac.

Umer Sharif would be taken to the airport from the hospital at 4:00 am on September 27 as the air ambulance would leave for Washington at 5:30 am.

The flight will make three stopovers at Nuremberg in Germany for changing the air ambulance, at Keflavik -Iceland- for refueling, and a short stay for two hours at Gawas Bay in Canada.

The flight will land at the Washington airport at 4:30 pm (US local time) and from there Umer Sharif would be shifted to George Washington University Hospital for medical treatment.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has already permitted the air ambulance to land at the Karachi airport in a notification issued by its air transport wing.