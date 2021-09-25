Air ambulance company issues travel details of ailing Umer Sharif

KARACHI: An air ambulance booked to take ailing Umer Sharif abroad for medical treatment will land at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on 26 September, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the schedule of the flight provided by the air ambulance’s company, it would land at Karachi airport on midnight of 26 September and would be refueled on the tarmac.

Umer Sharif would be taken to the airport from the hospital at 4:00 am on September 27 as the air ambulance would leave for Washington at 5:30 am.

The flight will make three stopovers at Nuremberg in Germany for changing the air ambulance, at Keflavik -Iceland- for refueling, and a short stay for two hours at Gawas Bay in Canada.

The flight will land at the Washington airport at 4:30 pm (US local time) and from there Umer Sharif would be shifted to George Washington University Hospital for medical treatment.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has already permitted the air ambulance to land at the Karachi airport in a notification issued by its air transport wing.

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif received his US Visa after the consulate exempted him from being physically present for the interview.

Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab announced the US Consulate has awarded the legendary comedian medical visa despite his absence and inability to be present before them.

The provincial government has also announced an Rs40 million aid for the ailing comedian to facilitate his abroad treatment.