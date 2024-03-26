Umer Sharif’s wife recalls his kind gesture for an unknown lady

Zareen Ghazal, the third wife of comedy king Umer Sharif, remembers his kind gesture towards an unknown lady, who needed help with her daughter’s wedding.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent appearance on a private TV channel’s Ramadan special transmission, Zareen Ghazal, widow of Pakistan’s veteran comedy artist Umer Sharif, opened up on how the late legend always made himself available to serve humanity and would care for everyone’s daughters just like his own.

“I remember people would never come up to Umer to request help, they would rather feel a right over him,” Ghazal recalled.

She continued to share an anecdote when Sharif helped an old lady arrange food for her daughter’s wedding, on a day’s notice. “Once we were sitting in our office, the production house that he owned, when a guard came and informed us about a lady who asked to meet him. I initially told him to send her off saying, ‘We are not here’ but she was not ready to leave somehow,” she remembered.

“It had been a couple of hours and she was adamant about meeting him, so we called her in eventually,” Ghazal furthered. “She came and handed over a chit to Umer, with her address written over, and just told him about her daughter’s marriage and that they have prepared everything except for food to serve to the guests.”

“She simply said, ‘Food for 500 guests must reach this address tomorrow’ and we were all stunned to see this brief interaction. Umer Sharif immediately called his caterer, informed him about the address, and told him to not only arrange the food but also the tent and everything else required at a wedding ceremony,” she explained.

“He even asked the caterer to stay at the event and make sure everyone ate well.”

Zareen Ghazal reminisces days spent with Umer Sharif, his marriage proposal