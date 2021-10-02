Efforts underway to bring back Umer Sharif’s body: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that efforts were underway to bring the body of legendary comedian Umer Sharif back to the country after he breathed his last in Germany today, ARY NEWS reported.

The foreign minister said that he was deeply saddened over the death of Umer Sharif and share the grief of his death with the family of the legendary comedian.

“He was an asset for Pakistan and the entire nation is grieved over the loss,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

He further shared that Pakistan’s envoy in Germany Dr. Faisal was in touch with the family of Umer Sharif and efforts were made to bring back his body to Pakistan as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that legendary comedian Umer Sharif passed away in Germany at the age of 66 years after a prolonged illness on Saturday.

He was being shifted to the United States through an air ambulance along with his wife Zareen Ghazal.

The air ambulance had to land in Germany after the health of the legendary comedian deteriorated. Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

Read More: UMER SHARIF ‘WILL BE MISSED’ AS PRESIDENT, PM MOURN COMEDIAN’S DEATH

Sharif was hospitalized in Berlin, where he breathed his last today. His wife confirmed the death.

Mohammad Umer, known professionally as Umer Sharif was born April 19, 1955. He was a Pakistani actor, comedian, director, producer and television personality. He was regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!