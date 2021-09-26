Umer Sharif’s departure to US delayed for hours

KARACHI: Legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s departure to the United States for medical treatment has once again been delayed after the flight schedule of the air ambulance has been changed, ARY NEWS reported.

The delay has been announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which said that air ambulance would now land at the Karachi airport at 11:00 am on Monday against its previous schedule of September 26 midnight.

The air ambulance has been permitted to land at the Karachi airport by the aviation authorities as its stay would be for an hour. It would leave the airport at 12:20 pm.

Previously it was reported that an air ambulance booked to take ailing Umer Sharif abroad for medical treatment will land at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on 26 September (today).

According to the schedule of the flight provided by the air ambulance’s company, it would land at Karachi airport on midnight of 26 September and would be refueled on the tarmac.

Umer Sharif would be taken to the airport from the hospital at 4:00 am on September 27 as the air ambulance would leave for Washington at 5:30 am.

The flight will make three stopovers at Nuremberg in Germany for changing the air ambulance, at Keflavik -Iceland- for refueling, and a short stay for two hours at Gawas Bay in Canada.

The flight will land at the Washington airport at 4:30 pm (US local time) and from there Umer Sharif would be shifted to George Washington University Hospital for medical treatment.