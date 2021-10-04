Umer Sharif’s body to be flown back to Pakistan tomorrow

The body of Umer Sharif will be flown back to Pakistan on Tuesday morning.

The veteran comedian breathed his last in Germany on October 2. He was hospitalised with pneumonia in Nuremberg where he landed for a brief stopover to be later taken to the United States (US) through an air ambulance for medical treatment.

His death certificate has been issued in Germany.

ALSO READ: SINDH GOVT TO NAME KARACHI’S SHAHEED-E-MILLAT UNDERPASS AFTER UMER SHARIF

Sharif will be laid to rest at the Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard in Karachi as per his wish.

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani had earlier said the comedian wished to be buried at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard. He said the provincial government was taking measures for his burial there.

Umer’s son Jawad Umer had revealed that it was his father’s wish to be buried on the premises of the shrine of sufi saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA).

