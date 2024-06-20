‘UmroAyyar – A New Beginning’ gets thumbs up from Eid moviegoers

Pakistan’s first-ever sci-fi, fantasy film, the groundbreaking ‘UmroAyyar – A New Beginning’, of Usman Mukhtar and Hamza Ali Abbasi, by Azfar Jafri, has finally hit the cinemas worldwide, and viewers are mighty impressed.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Move over MCU, as Pakistan has got its maiden superhero movie, and cinema lovers are here for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UmroAyyar – A New Beginning (@theumroayyar)

Thousands of cine-goers made their way to nearby movie theatres this Eid-ul-Adha to watch Pakistan’s first, very own superhero, as the much-anticipated ‘UmroAyyar – A New Beginning’ was finally released.

“I was looking forward to the release of UmroAyyar and made sure to finish all my work beforehand so that I could come and watch the film,” said one of the initial moviegoers, beaming with excitement. “It was amazing.”

“It is a family entertainment and a really good attraction, especially for young viewers,” one more viewer reviewed.

Sharing his initial thoughts, one of them opined, “Honestly, I wasn’t expecting something like this from Pakistani cinema, but I was pleasantly surprised.” “It is a great prospect and a refreshing change to see in Pakistani cinema,” another reiterated similar thoughts.

“3D effects and VFX were great, and so were the fiction and fantasy elements, as well as the background score. They have made a great movie,” another reviewed at the screening, urging cinema and entertainment lovers to watch ‘UmroAyyar’ in theatres near them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UmroAyyar – A New Beginning (@theumroayyar)

Led by A-list actors Usman Mukhtar and Hamza Ali Abbasi, the ensemble star cast of the sci-fi actioner features Sanam Saeed, Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Sana Nawaz, Faran Tahir, Daniyal Raheel, along with veterans Simi Raheel and Manzar Sehbai among others.

Azfar Jafri helmed the direction of the first-ever sci-fi film of Pakistan, while Atif Siddique penned the script for the same. Huma Babur and Jay Khan serve as the executive producers.

ARY News and Digital is the media partner for ‘UmroAyyar – A New Beginning’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UmroAyyar – A New Beginning (@theumroayyar)

Laapataa Ladies gets rave reviews from fans after OTT release