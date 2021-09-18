UN Peacekeeping Exercise concludes in China

RAWALPINDI: The United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Exercise ‘Shared Destiny 2021’ was held at Queshan Training Base of Chinese People’s Liberation Army, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, troops from Pakistan, China, Mongolia and Thailand participated in the multinational exercise.

It focused on training for operations executed by the UN peacekeepers in different missions.

The participation of the Pakistani contingent, their level of expertise and Pakistan’s continued large-scale contribution to UN peacekeeping operations was greatly appreciated by all the participants.

On September 11, a Pakistani peacekeeper, serving with the United Nations (UN) mission in Sudan’s Darfur, was martyred while on duty, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

38-year-old Lance Naik Adil, a resident of Lakki Marwat, was formerly a member of the FC Balochistan.

He was part of the UN mission in Darfur, which is responsible for the protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance, the military’s media wing said.