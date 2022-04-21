Unconcious woman falls between train, tracks; horrific video goes viral

A video of a woman getting rescued after falling between the train and railway tracks is going viral on social media.

A foreign news agency reported that the incident happened in the Independencia station in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires. The viral video was shared on social media platforms by the the Trenes Argentinos

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

The viral clip sees the woman stumbling. She lost consciousness and fell down onto the gap between the train and the platform.

The police officers and railway officials rushed to save her as the horrified people looked on. She was brought to safety and made to lay down.

An ambulance arrived and was wheelchaired into it. She was taken to a hospital for medical assistance.

The woman, speaking with a foreign news agency, said she does not believe how she made out of the deadly predicament.

“I don’t understand how I’m alive,” she said as quoted in the report. “I didn’t have a scratch, neither on my arms nor on my legs. I fell onto the tracks in the middle of the two cars. It was nothing for such an accident.”

