Unhappy Sanjay Leela Bhansali to personally reshoot ‘Heeramandi’ scenes

Not content with some parts of ‘Heeramandi’, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will personally reshoot his upcoming web series.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the prolific Bollywood filmmaker, known for close attention to detail in his larger-than-life productions, is not satisfied with the way the filming of his upcoming series is rolling out.

Given this, Bhansali, who was earlier to direct just one episode of the series, has now taken the responsibility to reshoot some of the scenes himself which were previously filmed by his associates.

Quoting a well-placed Bollywood source, an Indian media outlet exclusively reported, “The sets of Heeramandi are on fire these days, although not physically and more metaphorically.”

The person continued to detail, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is overseeing the entire project, recently watched a few rushes of what was shot, and the filmmaker came back unhappy with certain portions.”

“Massive sets sprawling 1,60,000 sq. ft were developed for the shoot by Bhansali’s associates. However, they did not meet the keen filmmaker’s eye for detail. Known for his opulent style of filmmaking, SLB felt that certain portions shot by his associates did not meet his expectations, and has therefore decided to reshoot some,” added the insider.

The reshooting of the parts is also expected to cause a delay in the release of the project, however, no update on the same has been given yet.

As of the much-anticipated series, ‘Heeramandi’ stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal as courtesans.

The synopsis suggests that the web series will ‘explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, during pre-independent India’.