Unification of MQM factions need of the hour, says Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Former convener of the MQM Coordination Committee, Dr Farooq Sattar has asserted that the unification of all Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions was significant for Karachi’s stability, terming it ‘need of the hour’, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘11th Hour, the former federal minister said that he always wanted unification of all MQM factions, adding that he left no stone unturned in uniting the party leaders.

“The unification of MQM factions was need of the hour for political and Karachi’s stability,” Farooq Sattar said, adding that they would get success lies when they will take decisions on collective interests, not individuals.

However, he refused to give any specific date for the merger of all political factions. In response to a question, the former minister said he has no objection in working under the leadership of incumbent party convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

“Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori did not discuss with me about party’s leadership,” he said, revealing that the leadership of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) has also understood that there was no other option than the merger.

Responding to another question, Farooq Sattar said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has welcomed the unification of MQM factions. He rejected the impression of any demand for party’s leadership.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori would visit Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) House tonight following night long ‘negotiations’ for unification of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions.

According to details, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori would visit Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) House and invite party members to rejoin Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Sources told ARY News that the two political parties would be merged on Sunday for a joint political struggle.

Comments