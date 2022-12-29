Unity of MQM factions: Governor Sindh to visit PSP House tonight 

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori would visit Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) House tonight at 11pm following night long ‘negotiations’ for unification of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori would visit Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) House and invite party members to rejoin Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Sources told ARY News that the two political parties would be merged on Sunday for a joint political struggle.

It is pertinent to mention here that a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) led by convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met Kamran Tessori at Sindh Governor.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led delegation comprising MQM-P Rabita Committee members reached the Governor’s House as efforts were intensified to unite the MQM factions.

Yesterday, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori responded to the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former governor Imran Ismail and said, ‘Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is my red line’.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that he does not want to respond to Imran Ismail’s statements. However, he said that he wants to clarify that he belongs to MQM Pakistan and it is his red line.

He asked Ismail to be careful in his statements.

Regarding division in MQM faction, Tessori said that the merger of MQM factions is now dependent on Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and the current MQM Rabita Committee. He added that Siddiqui is willing to restore the past glory of the metropolis.

