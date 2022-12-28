MQM-P delegation reaches Sindh Governor’s House

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) led by convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui reached Sindh Governor’s House, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led delegation comprising MQM-P Rabita Committee members reached the Governor’s House as efforts are intensified to unite the MQM factions.

The MQM-P leaders will hold an important meeting with Governor Kamran Tessori today.

Yesterday, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori responded to the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former governor Imran Ismail and said, ‘Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is my red line’.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that he does not want to respond to Imran Ismail’s statements. However, he said that he wants to clarify that he belongs to MQM Pakistan and it is his red line.

READ: FAROOQ SATTAR SLAMS ‘ELEMENTS CREATING HURDLES IN MQM’S UNITY’

He asked Ismail to be careful in his statements.

Regarding division in MQM faction, Tessori said that the merger of MQM factions is now dependent on Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and the current MQM Rabita Committee. He added that Siddiqui is willing to restore the past glory of the metropolis.

He said that Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal and MQM Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar met him and held a detailed discussion. Tessori said that he had requested both politicians to end differences for the betterment of the metropolis.

The governor said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has always welcomed the disgruntled leaders to return and strengthen the MQM. He expressed hopes that the past glory of Karachi will be restored soon.

A few days ago, MQM Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar slammed the ‘elements creating hurdles in the unity of the political party’s factions’.

Dr Farooq Sattar said in a statement that everyone has to do his work in the MQM Pakistan, however, those people will be questioned who are creating hurdles in the unity of the party factions.

He expressed serious concerns over the current political situation. Sattar said that the political bigwigs are not ready to sit together on a national issue but stuck into Punjab’s issue and the constitutional matters.

Comments