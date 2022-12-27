‘MQM is my red line’: Kamran Tessori responds to Imran Ismail’s allegations

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has responded to the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former governor Imran Ismail and said, ‘Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is my red line’, ARY New reported on Tuesday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that he does not want to respond to Imran Ismail’s statements. However, he said that he wants to clarify that he belongs to MQM Pakistan and it is his red line.

He asked Ismail to be careful in his statements.

Regarding division in MQM faction, Tessori said that the merger of MQM factions is now dependent on Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and the current MQM Rabita Committee. He added that Siddiqui is willing to restore the past glory of the metropolis.

READ: MQM-P LEADERS MEET SINDH GOVERNOR, SHARES RESERVATIONS AGAINST PPP



He said that Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal and MQM Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar met him and held a detailed discussion. Tessori said that he had requested both politicians to end differences for the betterment of the metropolis.

The governor said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has always welcomed the disgruntled leaders to return and strengthen the MQM. He expressed hopes that the past glory of Karachi will be restored soon.

He admitted that the economic condition of Karachi has worsened and there is an increase in unemployment and street crimes. He expressed sorrow that youths of the city are being murdered due to lawlessness here.

Yesterday, MQM Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar slammed the ‘elements creating hurdles in the unity of the political party’s factions’.

Dr Farooq Sattar said in a statement that everyone has to do his work in the MQM Pakistan, however, those people will be questioned who are creating hurdles in the unity of the party factions.

He expressed serious concerns over the current political situation. Sattar said that the political bigwigs are not ready to sit together on a national issue but stuck into Punjab’s issue and the constitutional matters.

Comments