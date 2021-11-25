‘Uniform policy’ as PM Imran Khan rejects Punjab’s request on transfers

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a request from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar regarding a delay in transfer of Punjab officials saying that a similar request has been made from the Sindh province, however, he would not change policy for anyone, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the discussion between the prime minister and the chief minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar met Imran Khan yesterday and asked him to delay the transfer of civil and police officials.

Buzdar said that the officials transferred by the establishment division have been given key tasks and more time should be given to the provincial government to find suitable substitutes for the transferred officials.

The prime minister while responding to it said that he had heard that a letter is written by the Sindh government in this regard and if he would entertain a province then it could hurt the rotation policy devised by the establishment division.

“It may not be suitable to entertain a province’s request and reject another’s as all provinces should adopt a uniform policy,” he said and added that they should follow merit, policy and regulations.

The prime minister later directed to implement the rotation policy of the establishment division and said that they would not support any officer while by-passing the set rules.

Moreover, soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives, the establishment division has issued directives for the provinces to implement the rotation policy.

Previously, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, rejecting a federal government’s recommendation for the transfer of top police officials from the province.

The letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the matter regarding the transfer of police officials came under discussion during the provincial cabinet meeting and it was decided to reject the transfer of four PAS officers and seven officers of BPS-20 from the province.

Murad Ali Shah highlighted that legal formalities were violated with regard to the transfer of the top cops as a key condition of consultation between the prime minister and the chief minister was neglected.

