Uninterrupted gas supply being ensured to power plants: energy ministry

ISLAMABAD: The energy minister on Wednesday said that an uninterrupted gas supply is being ensured to power plants, ARY News reported.

Energy ministry spokesperson in his statement released on Wednesday said the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGCL). “Gas supply has been increased to 750 MMCFD from 685 MMCFD.”

Currently, the power sector is being ensured more and uninterrupted gas supply to end load shedding, the spokesperson said and added that after the restoration of LNG terminal, the unannounced power outages have ended in the country.

The spokesperson further said that inflows and outflows from the country’s rivers are being monitored. Alternate plans for power generation are already ready.

Read more: Normal gas supply restored for all sectors: Hammad Azhar

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar had announced that there has been no forced load shedding in the country and normal supply had been restored for all sectors.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the energy minister had said that forced load shedding was eliminated on Friday evening and they are restoring normal gas supply and pressures to all sectors.

He further announced that regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supplies have also been restored to 100 percent capacity.