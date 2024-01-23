Universal Pictures confirm new ‘Jurassic World’ movie

Universal Pictures confirmed that a new ‘Jurassic World‘ film is in the works with screenwriter David Koepp and director Steven Spielberg working on the project.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by the Hollywood Reporter stated that the ‘Jurassic World‘ film could be released in 2025. Universal Pictures reportedly confirmed that Steve Spielberg is on board as an executive producer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DreamWorks (@dreamworks)

David Koepp, who wrote the original ‘Jurassic Park‘ film and its sequel ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park‘, is writing the screenplay.

Moreover, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are co-producing the upcoming flick.

The project will reportedly “launch a new Jurassic era”, and it will start a new storyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld)

It is pertinent to mention that the original ‘Jurassic Park‘ film hit the theatres in 1993 and its sequel was released in 2001.

Fans had to wait for another 14 years for another film in the franchise. It was rebooted with ‘Jurassic World‘ with A-listers Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard playing the leading roles.

It saw the release of two sequels. ‘Fallen Kingdom‘ was released in 2018, and ‘Dominion‘ hit the theatres in 2022.

Related – Did Chris Pratt predict his ‘Jurassic World‘ role five years ago?